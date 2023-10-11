Howden was ejected from Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken after delivering a high hit to Brandon Tanev in the third period.

Prior to receiving a match penalty, Howden set up Chandler Stephenson for the opening goal in the first period. Tanev did not return to the game, and given the match penalty, Howden could be in line for supplemental discipline. The 25-year-old forward played on the second line Tuesday, but he also filled in for some shifts on the fourth line after William Carrier (upper body) exited the contest. Howden has done alright as a depth scorer, picking up 34 points over 102 games with the Golden Knights, but he'd likely be better suited to a bottom-six role.