Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Trending toward playing Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Bruce Cassidy said Wednesday that Howden (lower body) is trending toward playing Saturday against the Panthers, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Howden has missed the last four games due to a lower-body injury, but it appears likely that he'll be back in action for the start of the Golden Knights' upcoming road trip. Over three appearances prior to his absence, he recorded a goal and six hits while averaging 12:02 of ice time.
