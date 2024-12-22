Howden scored a goal, dished an assist, went plus-4, added two hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Kraken.

Howden looks set to take on increased responsibilities while Ivan Barbashev (upper body) is on the mend. The 26-year-old Howden has three goals and five points over his last four games. He's typically a bottom-six player when the Golden Knights are healthy, but he's moved up to cover for injuries in previous seasons. Howden has 13 goals, three assists, 55 shots on net, 57 hits, 29 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 33 appearances.