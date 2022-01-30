Howden scored a goal and dished an assist in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Lightning.

Howden opened the scoring in the first period and set up a William Carrier goal in the second. The 23-year-old Howden rejoined the lineup after sitting out Thursday's game versus the Panthers because Chandler Stephenson entered the COVID-19 protocols. Howden has collected four points in his last three outings, and he's up to 14 points, 30 shots on net, 34 hits and a plus-5 rating in 32 contests overall. He could get a longer look in the lineup assuming Stephenson didn't have a false-positive test for the virus.