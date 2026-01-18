Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Unavailable Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Howden (lower body) won't play Saturday versus Nashville, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.
Howden also missed the Golden Knights' previous three games due to the injury. He has nine goals and 15 points in 39 outings in 2025-26. With Howden and Colton Sissons (upper body) unavailable, Tanner Laczynski and Alexander Holtz will be in Saturday's lineup.
