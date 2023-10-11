Howden will have a hearing Wednesday with the NHL Department of Player Safety for his high hit on Seattle's Brandon Tanev on Tuesday.
Howden received a match penalty at 6:02 of the third period as a result of the hit. Tanev left the contest with an upper-body injury. If Howden is suspended, then Paul Cotter might serve in a top-six capacity Thursday versus San Jose.
