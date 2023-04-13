Howden (personal) won't be in the lineup Thursday versus Seattle, Vince Sapienza of FOX5 Las Vegas reports.

Howden is with his wife and they're expecting the birth of their first child. Thursday's contest is Vegas' regular-season finale, so Howden will finish 2022-23 with six goals and 13 points in 54 contests. It wouldn't be surprising if he's available for the start of the playoffs.