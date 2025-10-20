default-cbs-image
Howden (lower body) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hurricanes.

Howden has resumed skating and is getting closer to returning to game action, but he'll be unavailable for a fourth consecutive matchup. He's still considered day-to-day for now, and the Golden Knights have a slight layoff before they face the Panthers on Saturday.

