Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Won't play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Howden (lower body) will miss Saturday's clash against Calgary.
Howden has a goal, two shots and six hits in three appearances this season, but he hasn't been in the lineup since last Saturday. The 27-year-old has resumed skating, so he's making some progress. Howden's next opportunity to return will come Monday versus Carolina.
