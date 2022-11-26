Howden (lower body) won't play Saturday against Vancouver, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Coach Bruce Cassidy isn't sure when Howden will be available to return. The Vegas bench boss doesn't believe that the 24-year-old forward will travel for the team's upcoming road trip.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Out Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Gets on scoresheet in OT loss•
-
Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Puts up helper•
-
Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Scores in Tuesday's loss•
-
Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Healthy for camp•
-
Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Staying in Vegas•