The Golden Knights placed Lernout on waivers Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

The 23-year-old was never expected to make Vegas' Opening Night roster, so this move doesn't come as a surprise. Lernout will likely spend the entirety of the 2019-20 campaign in the minors, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to have him on their radar.

