Lernout signed a one-year contract with the Golden Knights on Monday.

Lernout wasn't tendered a qualifying offer by the Canadiens, so he'll hope that their loss becomes Vegas' gain. He's a right-shot defenseman with size (6-foot-4, 214 pounds) and physicality, though there's not much offensive upside for fantasy owners to tap into. In fact, Lernout has just one assist representing his point total over 21 career games at hockey's highest level.