Golden Knights' Brooks Macek: Puts pen to paper

Macek landed a one-year, two-way contract with Vegas on Tuesday.

Macek racked up 26 goals and 18 helpers playing for EHC Munchen (DEL) last year, as well as adding another 15 points in 17 postseason contests. Selected by the Red WIngs in the sixth round of the 2010 NHL Draft, the center never spent any time playing for the organization before heading over to Germany starting in 2013-14. The 26-year-old will likely start the upcoming campaign in the minors, but could earn the occasional call-up through the season.