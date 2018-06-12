Golden Knights' Brooks Macek: Puts pen to paper
Macek landed a one-year, two-way contract with Vegas on Tuesday.
Macek racked up 26 goals and 18 helpers playing for EHC Munchen (DEL) last year, as well as adding another 15 points in 17 postseason contests. Selected by the Red WIngs in the sixth round of the 2010 NHL Draft, the center never spent any time playing for the organization before heading over to Germany starting in 2013-14. The 26-year-old will likely start the upcoming campaign in the minors, but could earn the occasional call-up through the season.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...