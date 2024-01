Froese was recalled from AHL Henderson on Saturday, according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Jack Eichel (undisclosed) was not at morning practice, while Froese centered the fourth line, between Jonas Rondbjerg and Keegan Kolesar. Froese had six goals and 12 points in 33 AHL games before his recall. Froese will likely enter the lineup should Eichel miss Saturday's tilt versus Calgary.