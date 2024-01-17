Froese was returned to AHL Henderson on Tuesday, per the NHL media site.
Froese was a healthy scratch for Monday's 4-1 win over Nashville after being brought up from the minors on an emergency basis. Chandler Stephenson, who had been dealing with an illness, was able to play in Monday's contest.
