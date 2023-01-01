site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Golden Knights' Byron Froese: Bumped up to NHL
Froese was promoted from AHL Henderson on Sunday.
Froese last appeared in the NHL during the 2020-21 campaign when he dressed in six games with Calgary. He has 21 points in 32 AHL games this season.
