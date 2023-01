Froese scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Capitals.

Froese has now picked up two points and five shots on net over five games at the NHL level this season. He hadn't scored since the 2020-21 campaign when he was a member of the Flames. The 31-year-old should continue to hold a bottom-six role while the Golden Knights are banged up, but when they get some forwards back from injury, he could end up on waivers.