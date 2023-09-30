site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Golden Knights' Byron Froese: Placed on waivers Saturday
Froese was placed on waivers Saturday.
Froese played nine games with the Golden Knights last season, scoring once and adding an assist. Froese had 10 goals and 34 points in 60 AHL games with Henderson in 2022-23.
