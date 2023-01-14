Froese was called up from AHL Henderson on Saturday.
Froese will rejoin Vegas after it was reported that Mark Stone (upper body) is week-to-week. Froese played just one game with the Golden Knights this year, logging a pair of penalty minutes without recording a point. The 31-year-old forward will likely play a bottom-six role in Stone's absence.
