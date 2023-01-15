Froese logged an assist in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Froese picked up his first NHL point of the season when he set up Paul Cotter's second-period tally. With the Golden Knights missing Mark Stone (upper body) on a week-to-week basis, Froese may have a chance to play regularly in a bottom-six role. The 31-year-old forward has amassed 18 points over 118 NHL games in his career, so he's unlikely to be much of a factor in fantasy.