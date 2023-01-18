Froese was reassigned to AHL Henderson on Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
This may ultimately end up being just a paper move as the Golden Knights navigate a brutal run of injuries. The 31-year-old depth forward has managed one assist through three games this season. Froese could be back with the big club ahead of Thursday's game versus the Red Wings.
