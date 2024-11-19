Burke was recalled from AHL Henderson on Tuesday, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Burke could serve as Vegas' 13th forward in the short term as a result of Mark Stone (lower body) being placed on injured reserve Tuesday. The 27-year-old Burke has garnered two goals and four assists through 11 games with the Silver Knights in 2024-25. The Massachusetts native hasn't registered a point across three NHL appearances split between Colorado and Carolina.