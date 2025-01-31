Burke was called up from AHL Henderson on Thursday and will play versus the Blue Jackets, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Burke has one goal over six NHL appearances this season. The 27-year-old will take the place of Jonas Rondbjerg in the lineup Thursday.
