Burke was loaned to AHL Henderson on Friday, SinBinVegas reports.
Burke was recalled Thursday and played 9:27 against the Blue Jackets with nary a point. Burke has one goal in seven NHL games this season. The 27-year-old had seven goals and six assists in 34 AHL contests before his recall.
