Dahlstrom was added to the taxi squad Monday, CapFriendly reports.
Dahlstrom has looked strong with AHL Henderson this season, tallying nine assists in 16 games. The 6-foot-4 blueliner hasn't made his season debut with the big club and likely won't see any time with Vegas.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Carl Dahlstrom: Moves between levels•
-
Golden Knights' Carl Dahlstrom: Shuffled to minors•
-
Golden Knights' Carl Dahlstrom: Rejoins taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Carl Dahlstrom: Sent to AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Carl Dahlstrom: Added to taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Carl Dahlstrom: Back to minors•