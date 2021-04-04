Dahlstrom was promoted to the taxi squad Saturday, per CapFriendly.
Dahlstrom will help the Golden Knights meet personnel requirements on the taxi squad. The 26-year-old is likely to return to the minors in the near future.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Carl Dahlstrom: Reassigned to minors•
-
Golden Knights' Carl Dahlstrom: Back on taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Carl Dahlstrom: Moves between levels•
-
Golden Knights' Carl Dahlstrom: Shuffled to minors•
-
Golden Knights' Carl Dahlstrom: Rejoins taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Carl Dahlstrom: Sent to AHL•