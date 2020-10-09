Dahlstrom was sent to Vegas from Winnipeg, along with a 2022 fourth-round pick, in a swap for Paul Stastny, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Dahlstrom was limited to just 15 games for Winnipeg last season, often serving as a healthy scratch. When he did get into the lineup, the defenseman recorded a just one assist, nine shots and 13 blocks while logging 14:46 of ice time per game. The Swede won't find minutes any easier to come by with the Knights, though the departures of Deryk Engelland and Jon Merrill could clear up a spot.