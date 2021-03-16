Dahlstrom was promoted to the taxi squad Monday, according to CapFriendly.
Dahlstrom appeared in 53 NHL games over the previous two seasons but hasn't debuted with Vegas during the 2020-21 campaign yet. The 26-year-old blueliner has three assists in 11 AHL games.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Carl Dahlstrom: Sent to AHL affiliate•
-
Golden Knights' Carl Dahlstrom: Gets taxi squad shot•
-
Golden Knights' Carl Dahlstrom: Misses out on roster spot•
-
Golden Knights' Carl Dahlstrom: Flipped via trade•
-
Jets' Carl Dahlstrom: Activated off injured reserve•
-
Jets' Carl Dahlstrom: Lands on injured reserve•