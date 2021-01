Dahlstrom was waived by the Golden Knights on Monday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

The Golden Knights acquired venerable playmaking defender, Alex Pietrangelo, in free agency, which means the young club can afford to be patient with Dahlstrom. Selected by Chicago with a second-round (51st overall) pick in 2013, Dahlstrom checks out physically at 6-foot-4 and 231 pounds, but the verdict is still out on how quickly he can get his offensive game up to speed.