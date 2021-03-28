Dahlstrom was promoted to the taxi squad and returned to AHL Henderson on Saturday, per CapFriendly.

Dahlstrom was called up to the taxi squad to meet personnel requirements when Dylan Coghlan was activated for Saturday's game versus the Avalanche. The Golden Knights wasted no time after the game returning both players to their previous organizational levels. Dahlstrom is a long-shot to see playing time in the NHL this year.