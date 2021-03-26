Dahlstrom was promoted to the taxi squad Thursday, per CapFriendly.
Dahlstrom will likely serve as defensive depth for the Golden Knights while on the taxi squad. The 26-year-old blueliner has yet to make his Vegas debut.
