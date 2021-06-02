Dahlstrom was promoted to Vegas' taxi squad Wednesday.
Dahlstrom will be on hand as an emergency depth option for the rest of the Golden Knights' playoff run. He's picked up 10 points through 17 AHL appearances this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Carl Dahlstrom: Reassigned to AHL Henderson•
-
Golden Knights' Carl Dahlstrom: Called up to taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Carl Dahlstrom: Reassigned to minors•
-
Golden Knights' Carl Dahlstrom: Back on taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Carl Dahlstrom: Moves between levels•
-
Golden Knights' Carl Dahlstrom: Shuffled to minors•