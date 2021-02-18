Dahlstrom was assigned to AHL Henderson on Thursday.
Dahlstrom will likely continue to shuffle between the minors and the taxi squad throughout the campaign, but he isn't expected to have a regular NHL role this year. The 26-year-old blueliner picked up one assist in 15 games with the Jets last season.
