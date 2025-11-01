Lindbom stopped 22 of 25 shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche. The fourth goal was an empty-netter in the third period.

Lindbom stopped 26 of 28 shots in his NHL debut against the Lightning on Oct. 26, and while he was unable to earn the win this time around, he turned aside 22 of 25 shots. Through two starts, Lindbom has posted a .905 save percentage. It remains to be seen where he'll get another start, though the Golden Knights' next game will come Tuesday at home against the Red Wings.