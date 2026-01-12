Lindbom stopped 18 of 20 shots in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

The Golden Knights gave Lindbom plenty of support to pick up his second win of the year. He's on the NHL roster because Carter Hart (lower body) is week-to-week and Adin Hill (lower body) isn't ready to play yet. Lindbom has gone 2-4-2 with a 2.99 GAA and an .873 save percentage over eight games at the NHL level this season. Expect Akira Schmid to handle a starter's workload in the short term, though Lindbom may be tasked with another start either Wednesday versus the Kings or Thursday at home against the Maple Leafs if Hill and Hart are both out for that back-to-back set.