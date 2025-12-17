Golden Knights' Carl Lindbom: Earns shutout in AHL play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lindbom recorded a 32-save shutout in AHL Henderson's 1-0 win over San Diego on Tuesday.
Lindbom has won three of five outings since returning from his stint in the NHL. The netminder is 4-2-1 with a 1.86 GAA and a .929 save percentage, as well as two shutouts, across seven appearances with Henderson this season. Should either of Akira Schmid or Carter Hart become unavailable before Adin Hill (lower body) gets healthy, Lindbom would be the top candidate for a call-up.
