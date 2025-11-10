Golden Knights' Carl Lindbom: First goalie off Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lindbom was the first goalie off during Monday's morning skate, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against the Panthers.
Lindbom has yet to enter the win column this season, as he's gone 0-2-1 with a 3.35 GAA and .873 save percentage over his three starts for the Golden Knights. However, he's been in a timeshare with Akira Schmid while Adin Hill (lower body) has been sidelined, and that trend will continue Monday. The Panthers have struggled offensively early this season, scoring just 2.60 goals per game, which is tied for the fourth-worst mark in the NHL.
