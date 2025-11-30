Lindbom stopped 18 of 21 shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

The Golden Knights surged to a 4-1 lead in the second period, but the Sharks got two goals back before the intermission. Lindbom was able to protect the lead over the final 20 minutes to secure his first NHL win. He improved to 1-4-2 with a 3.14 GAA and an .870 save percentage over seven appearances, and he's allowed three goals in each of his last six outings. Vegas potentially has a decision to make before Tuesday's matchup versus the Blackhawks, as Carter Hart is eligible to play beginning Monday. The Golden Knights could opt to carry three goalies, but Lindbom could also be sent down to AHL Henderson to make room, though Hart's performance on his conditioning stint was less than impressive. Clarity on the Vegas crease should come soon, though that should also be temporary, as Adin Hill (lower body), who is week-to-week, should return eventually.