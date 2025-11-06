Golden Knights' Carl Lindbom: Leaves ice first Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lindbom was the first goalie to exit the ice Thursday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports, indicating he'll be between the pipes versus the Lightning.
Lindbom has lost his first two starts of the year, going 0-1-1 despite a decent 2.50 GAA. With Adin Hill (lower body) sidelined, the 22-year-old Lindbom figures to serve as the No. 2 option behind Akira Schmid, who will see the bulk of the starts for the time being.
