Lindbom allowed three goals on 27 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild.

Lindbom has come up winless in five outings, going 0-3-2 so far. The Golden Knights broke their goalie rotation this weekend, but there's not much to read into that due to the back-to-back road set, though Akira Schmid did win his game. Lindbom has added a 3.18 GAA and an .873 save percentage so far, which is about what you'd expect from a third-string goalie forced into a larger role. The Golden Knights' next game is Tuesday at home versus the Rangers, though that's likely to be a start for Schmid.