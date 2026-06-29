Golden Knights' Carl Lindbom: Re-ups with Vegas

Lindbom inked a three-year, $2.7 million contract extension with the Golden Knights on Sunday.

Lindbom went 2-4-2 with a 2.99 GAA and an .873 save percentage over eight regular-season appearances with Vegas in 2025-26. While he did not fare too well with the big club, the Swedish netminder was superb with AHL Henderson, posting a 24-5-5 record, .926 save percentage and 2.16 GAA across 35 regular-season games. Since Carter Hart and Adin Hill are both under contract for the 2026-27 campaign, Lindbom will likely spend the bulk of his time in the minors again.