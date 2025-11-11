Golden Knights' Carl Lindbom: Remains winless this season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lindbom stopped 17 of 20 shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Panthers.
Lindbom has made four starts this season and has yet to win, going 0-3-1 with a 3.29 GAA and an .869 save percentage in that span. What's even more concerning is that he's posted a save percentage below .885 in each of his last three starts. The Golden Knights have been rotating goalies of late while Adin Hill (lower body) remains out, and if that trend continues, Lindbom's next start could come on the road against the Blues on Saturday.
