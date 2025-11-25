Lindbom allowed three goals on 22 shots in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Mammoth. The last two Utah goals were empty-netters.

Lindbom did a decent job of keeping the game close despite the success of the Mammoth's second line. The 22-year-old faced just a 2-1 deficit after two periods, but Logan Cooley scored three of his four goals in the game during the third, with the last two going into the empty net, to make the final score look worse than it was. Lindbom has yet to find the win column this season, going 0-4-2 with a 3.16 GAA and an .872 save percentage in six outings. His time to make a positive impression is running low, as Carter Hart (suspension) is eligible to play with the big club Dec. 1, at which point Lindbom will likely be returned to AHL Henderson. Lindbom figures to get one more start in the NHL, either Friday versus the Canadiens or Saturday versus the Sharks.