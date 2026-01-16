Golden Knights' Carl Lindbom: Sent down Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lindbom was reassigned to AHL Henderson on Friday, SinBin.vegas reports.
Lindbom spent the past week with the Golden Knights, but he'll head back to Henderson after Adin Hill returned to action against the Maple Leafs on Thursday. Lindbom has been stellar in the AHL this year, going 6-3-3 with a 2.08 GAA and .926 save percentage over 12 appearances.
