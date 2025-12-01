Lindbom was reassigned to AHL Henderson on Sunday, according to SinBin.vegas.

Carter Hart (suspension) was recalled from his conditioning loan with the Silver Knights on Saturday and is eligible to suit up Tuesday versus the Blackhawks, which resulted in Lindbolm's demotion. The 22-year-old Lindbom made seven appearances with the big club, posting a 1-4-2 record, 3.14 GAA and .870 save percentage. The 2021 seventh-round pick will now shift his focus to working on his game in the minors.