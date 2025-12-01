Golden Knights' Carl Lindbom: Sent down Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lindbom was reassigned to AHL Henderson on Sunday, according to SinBin.vegas.
Carter Hart (suspension) was recalled from his conditioning loan with the Silver Knights on Saturday and is eligible to suit up Tuesday versus the Blackhawks, which resulted in Lindbolm's demotion. The 22-year-old Lindbom made seven appearances with the big club, posting a 1-4-2 record, 3.14 GAA and .870 save percentage. The 2021 seventh-round pick will now shift his focus to working on his game in the minors.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Carl Lindbom: Hangs on for first win•
-
Golden Knights' Carl Lindbom: Slated starter Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Carl Lindbom: Remains winless•
-
Golden Knights' Carl Lindbom: Set to start in Salt Lake City•
-
Golden Knights' Carl Lindbom: Loses in overtime•
-
Golden Knights' Carl Lindbom: Tending twine against Minnesota•