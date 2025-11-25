Golden Knights' Carl Lindbom: Set to start in Salt Lake City
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lindbom will occupy the road crease Monday against the Mammoth, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Lindbom has yet to find the win column this season, going 0-3-2 with an .874 save percentage and a 3.18 GAA through five appearances. The Mammoth are coming off a 3-2 win over the Rangers on Saturday, but they had lost their last four games prior to that victory. Utah has an 11-8-3 record and is tied for 18th in the league with 3.00 goals per game in 2025-26.
