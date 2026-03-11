Golden Knights' Carl Lindbom: Shutout for AHL Henderson
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lindbom recorded a 30-save shutout in AHL Henderson's 5-0 win over Tucson on Tuesday.
Lindbom delivered his third shutout of the season to keep the Silver Knights rolling. He's up to 13-5-4 with a 2.04 GAA and a .931 save percentage in 22 contests this season. With Jesper Vikman getting traded to the Capitals' organization last week, Lindbom is now firmly in control of the crease for Henderson to close out this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Carl Lindbom: Sent down Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Carl Lindbom: Earns second win of season•
-
Golden Knights' Carl Lindbom: Tending twine in San Jose•
-
Golden Knights' Carl Lindbom: Recalled from AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Carl Lindbom: Earns shutout in AHL play•
-
Golden Knights' Carl Lindbom: Sent down Sunday•