Lindbom posted an 18-save shutout in AHL Henderson's 2-0 win over Ontario on Friday.

The Golden Knights had an injury scare with Adin Hill earlier in the week, but they ultimately didn't need to make a move. That allowed Lindbom to stay with the minor-league club, and he delivered his first shutout of the 2025-26 campaign for Henderson. The 22-year-old has allowed two goals on 48 shots over his two starts this season. Lindbom will likely get at least half of the Silver Knights' starts for a bit, but he could lose some playing time later on once Carter Hart is allowed to play in minor-league games to get up to speed.