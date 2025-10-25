Lindbom is expected to start on the road against Tampa Bay on Sunday, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic on Saturday.

Adin Hill (lower body) is unavailable, and Akira Schmid got the road start against Florida on Saturday, so it makes sense that Lindbom is on track to make his first NHL start Sunday. The 22-year-old Lindbom has a 1.00 GAA and a .958 save percentage in two appearances with AHL Henderson. He also posted a 2.65 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 36 regular-season outings with Henderson in 2024-25.