Golden Knights' Carl Lindbom: Slated starter Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lindbom is expected to start at home against San Jose on Saturday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Lindbom is still searching for his first NHL victory -- the 22-year-old rookie is 0-4-2 with a 3.16 GAA and an .872 save percentage in six outings. This might be his last opportunity to show up in the win column during this stint with Vegas, because he'll probably get sent to the minors after Carter Hart (suspension) is eligible to start playing with the Golden Knights on Monday. The Sharks are 12-10-3 and tied for 24th in goals per game with 2.80.
